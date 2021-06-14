We were unlucky against Hearts of Oak - Medeama coach Yaw Preko

Medeama SC head coach, Yaw Preko, has said that his team was unlucky against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Yellow and Mauve lost 2-0 to the Phobians in the matchday 29 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



Ibrahim Salifu and Benjamin Afutu scored the goals to ensure the Rainbow club maintain their stay on top of the league log.



Yaw Preko, who filled in the coaching vacuum left by current Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, attributed “hard luck” to their defeat.



“Hard luck, hard luck, you saw the game, we played really well but unfortunately we just couldn’t take our chances," he said.



“Tactically you know my boys are really good, they can play football so to stop them, you have to be fouling them and that’s exactly what happened.

“We have to keep ongoing, it’s not finished, we have to keep ongoing."



“It’s unfortunate we came in for the three points but as I said, we were really unlucky,” he added.



Medeama despite the defeat lies 4th on the league table with 46 points and will play relegation-threatened King Faisal.



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



