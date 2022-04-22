We will announce Otto Addo appointment once conclusions are reached – GFA General Secretary

GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

Ghana Football Association General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed that they are working on appointing Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach substantively.

Otto Addo has been tipped to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year after guiding the team to secure qualification last month.



The football association is keen on extending the stay of the Dortmund scout trainer with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin next month.



Ghana have been drawn in Group E, alongside Madagascar, Angola, and minnows Central African Republic for places for next year's tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.



"Engagements are going on and once conclusions are reached, we will announce it to the generality of Ghanaians," Addo told JoySports.



"We know this is one of the key things we need to conclude and to move on to other things and so work is ongoing.

"There is no use in saying too much when we can just wait and get the full blessing or otherwise and then we can inform Ghanaians appropriately.



"Once concluded, immediately, we will announce to Ghanaians and then move on."



Ghana President HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo urged the Ghana FA to retain Addo and the rest of the technical team to lead the Black Stars to the Mundial following their heroics in the World Cup play-off.



Ghana eliminated arch-rivals Nigeria over two legs to book a place for the global showpiece which is scheduled to place in November.



