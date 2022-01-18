We will approach Comoros game like we are playing against Brazil - Milovan Rajevac

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has assured Ghanaians that his team will not underrate Comoros ahead of Ghana’s final group game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars have not won a game in the Cup of Nations after losing their first game to the Atlas Lions of Morocco on matchday one and drawing 1-1 with the Panthers of Gabon on matchday two.



Ghana will play Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for the final game in Group but the coach has stated that they will treat the game like they are playing against Brazil in the World Cup.



The Serbian made this comment at his pre-match conference3 when he admitted that there are no minnows (small teams) in world football again.

“As you can see in this tournament there are no big teams and we don’t have to underestimate Comoros or any team in the tournament. We have seen some of the results here and we have to approach this match like we are playing against Brazil or when somebody is playing against Real Madrid.”



“We have to concentrate, focus throughout the match and we are all aware that we have to do well throughout the match”



The Black Stars are third on the Group C table and will need to win the game against Comoros to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase of the competition.



