We will be back - Danlad Ibrahim reacts to Kotoko's shocking exit from Champions League exit

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has said the Porcupines will bounce back after they were stunned by RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Kotoko were kicked out of the Africa's tier one football competition on penalties after the tie ended one-all on aggregate.



Reacting to the surprising exit, Danlad wrote on his Twitter page that they might be out but the season is not over.



“Not the best results in the CAF champions league game yesterday but we promise to do our best this season. We are out but the season is not over. We shall be back,” he tweeted.



Kotoko, who won the first leg 1-0, lost the second leg 1-0 at home and were eliminated from the competition after a 3-1 loss on penalties.



Asante Kotoko could have faced AS Vita if they had gone past Kadiogo. After exiting the first round, the Reds will not play in the CAF Confederations Cup





