1
Menu
Sports

We will be competitive for the World Cup - Black Princesses coach assures after France loss

Mukarama Abdulai 09876 Mukarama Abdulai inaction against France

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo has assured that his players will be on a competitive level for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after their heavy defeat to France in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Fokuo promised to intensify the training routines and sharpened the team to reach the level he demands before the tournament starts on August 10, 2022.

The former Ghana U-17 men's coach said the Black Princesses have had good recovery sessions after the 4-0 defeat on July 29, 2022.

"We will train hard and make sure our strength and fitness level is on the level we want it to be at."

"After the France game, we had recovery training and the girls are responding to treatment and picking up gradually after the loss against France."

Fukuo pointed out that the tempo of the friendly against France took the Black Princesses by surprise but the technical team are working on getting the team to a competitive level.

"The tempo of the game with France was totally different from what we expected but now we have seen the problems and with training sessions we had, you can see that the players are picking up quickly and making sure they get their strength to the level of the competition".

Ghana are paired with the USA, Japan and Netherlands in Group D of the World Cup.

The Black Princesses will begin their campaign against the USA on August 11, before facing Japan on August 14 and then conclude the group stages 3 days later against the Netherlands.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi