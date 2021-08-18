'We will be vigilant against Ghana' - Comoros coach Amir Abdou reacts after AFCON draw

Comoros coach, Amir Abdou

Comoros coach, Amir Abdou, has said that they will be ready for their Group C opponents at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The debutants have been paired alongside African powerhouses Ghana and Morocco together with Gabon.



But Amir Abdou is not worried by the big names and insists that they will be vigilant against all the teams they have been paired against.



“We are going to face very strong teams, against which we will have to be very vigilant. For us, it is a great pleasure to play in this CAN," reacted Amir Abdou after the draw.

Comoros open their AFCON campaign with a game against Gabon before facing Morocco and Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will fancy their chances against the first-timers when they face off in the final group game on January 18, 2022.



The four-time African champions are chasing a fifth AFCON title after last winning it in 1982.