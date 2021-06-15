We will beat Hearts in Accra - Legon Cities deputy coach Wahid Mohammed

Assistant coach of Legon Cities, Wahid Mohammed is confident that his team will stop in-form Hearts of Oak in Accra on matchday 30 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are on a run of seven games without defeat, winning six and drawing one against Accra Great Olympics.



But ahead of the midweek clash against Legon Cities, the Royals are bent on ending the league leaders' impressing run.



Legon Cities return from Anyinase after a 2-0 defeat to Karela United.



"It was a very difficult game. Karela had their chances and took them. We were not able to take ours. It’s simply not our day but we need to focus on what’s next of us in the league (against Hearts of Oak). We are proud of the performance of the boys today but obviously, we need to improve in some areas and we will do exactly so in training and be ready for the next challenge," said the deputy coach.

“We made some mistakes that we should have avoided. Those led to the goals we conceded. We will work on them in our next [training] session," he added.



“We take it one at a time. We will quickly put this behind us and start preparing for the Hearts game. We respect them but we will make sure, we beat them at our home.”



