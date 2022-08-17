We will beat the Netherlands to prove a point – Black Princesses player

Cecilia Nyama

The Black Princesses lost 3-0 to the USA in their opening game before surrendering to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Japan.

Yet, the team retains a slim chance of progressing to the next round, but only if they can beat



The Netherlands by a six-goal margin in their last group game, and Japan beat the USA.



The complicated scenario is what midfielder, Cecilia Nyama believe they will qualify for the group stage in the ongoing Under- 20 Women’s World Cup tournament

Speaking to Atinka FM, she said “It is unfortunate we lost our second group game and our problem was the referee we could have won against Japan if officiating was fair”



“Ghanaians didn’t believe in our team even before we departed for this world cup but they should start believing. We can bring the trophy and it will come to pass. We will surely beat the Netherlands in our last game. our last game against the Netherlands is going to be “do or die. Our captain Evelyn Badu’s injury has disturbed us; we could have won all the matches if she was part of the team,’’ she added.