'We will bounce back' - Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim after RTU defeat

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad GH Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad (M)

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim insists the team will bounce back strongly after their defeat to Real Tamale United on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The Ghana Premier League leaders suffered their third defeat of the campaign at the Aliu Mahama Stadium after falling to a 2-1 loss.

"It was a bad day yesterday. We will come back Stronger. On to the next one," he posted on Twitter.

Ronald Frimpong and Victor Aidoo were both on target as the northern giants secured an important win while condemning Kotoko to their first defeat since February 2.

Franck Mbella Etouga scored his 17th goal of the season, but it was too little, too late for Kotoko to salvage a point.

The win is RTU's first against Kotoko in 14 years.

Frimpong scored the first goal for the hosts, converting a penalty after Patrick Asmah’s rush challenge in the box.

