We will caution Andre Ayew - Parliament's Sports Committee

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports has expressed disappointment at Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, over his failure to honour invitations by them.

According to the committee, the Al Sadd play-maker, has declined several invitations to answer questions following the country’s abysmal campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Speaking on Angel Floodlight Sports, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, Johnson Kwaku Adu said, the ex-Olympic Marseille player on two occasions failed to honour their invitations without giving them any feedback.

“This is the second time that we’ve invited him. He didn’t get time for the first time because there was limited time since he was going to play for his club.

“And recently, when he came to Ghana, we invited him again but he didn’t have time for us.

“So I’m sure maybe all will be part of the report unless we are advised not to include it,” he told host Saddick Adams.

The Chairman who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, Ashanti Region, believes it is hard time Ghanaians “called a spade a spade” because, there are some issues that are worrying.

Mr. Adu added that, the committee has completed its findings and will present the report on the floor of Parliament Tuesday, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

“We will caution him if necessary, so I won’t say much, but tomorrow all of us will know what is in the report,” he concluded.

