We will come back stronger - Doris Boaduwaa draws inspiration from World Cup exit

Black Princesses forward Doris Boaduwaa in action against Netherlands

Black Princesses forward, Doris Boaduwaa is drawing inspiration from the team's group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.

The Hasaacas Ladies players assured that the team will "work hard and come back even strong" after admitting that they let Ghanaians down.



Boaduwaa tweeted after the elimination that although they could not reach their goal, the team felt supported by Ghanaians.



"The disappointment is huge after this elimination, we could not reach our goal. Nothing is ever easy, we keep fighting to prepare for the future and come back even stronger. Thank you for your unwavering support since the beginning of this World Cup"



The Black Princesses had a disappointing tournament, losing all of their group stage matches and only scoring once.



Doris Boaduwaa scored Ghana's only goal in the competition against the Netherlands in a 4-1 loss.

Ghana finished bottom of the group with 0 points while the Netherlands finished second, behind group winners Japan, to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the United States finishing third.





