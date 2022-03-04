0
Menu
Sports

We will contribute – Agyemang-Badu backs new Kotoko stadium project

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu750 former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang has backed the Asante Kotoko stadium project.

Not long ago, the Chief Executive Officer of the Porcupine Warriors, Nana Yaw Amponsah stated that he will build a stadium for the club if he can get 100,000 supporters to contribute an amount of $100.

However, Agyemang Badu, who had stints with the club before his departure for greener pastures has expressed readiness to contribute to ensuring the stadium project becomes a reality.

“We are ready…we will all contribute. This is our CEO I know him very well.

“Per how I know him, he hasn’t done anything yet. He hasn’t even done ten percent of his job. He is capable of doing more. He can do it and I know him very well because he used to visit me when I was in Italy.

“They should give him the freedom and allow him to do the job.” He told Atinka TV.

“I am sure that he can. And we are ready to donate more than the $100” he emphasized.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS
Related Articles: