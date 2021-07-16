We will escape relegation - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu is confident they will not be relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based club are one point ahead of the drop zone heading in the final game of the season.



Thus, they must already beat Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium to maintain their premiership status.



“We still have a last match to play against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“So we will do everything in our power to also go and win at home and be safe.



“We will escape relegation; Legon Cities will escape relegation.” Maxwell Konadu Africa-foot.com.