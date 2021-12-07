We will fight to win 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League - Hasaacas Ladies coach

Yusif Basigi says he knows how to win the Women’s League

Basigi has won the league 4 times



He led Hasaacas Ladies to the finals of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League



Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has revealed that although the upcoming season will be tough he will use the experience he has garnered over the years to win the Women’s Premier League.



Following their exploits in Africa, Hasaacas Ladies have become the team to beat in the domestic league as no team wants to lose to them.



Making an appearance on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, the coach said he has a top-secret which will aid him win the league.

According to him, they won’t lower their standards but would work hard to win any trophy that comes their way this season.



“Hasaaacas Ladies where we’ve gotten to we don’t want to drop. It’s easy to get to the top but it’s not easy to sustain it,” Basigi told GhanaWeb.



He added, “So we are going to work extra hard to either stay at the top or move ahead.”



Hasaacas Ladies claimed their fourth silverware of 2021 on Sunday, December 5, after beating LadyStrikers to lift the Women’s Super Cup final.



Yusif Basigi who has won the league on 4 occasions is eyeing on a 5th one and is counting on his experience in playing the domestic women’s league to win it this season despite becoming the team to beat.

“This season is going to be very tough and Hasaaacas Ladies once again we will sail through irrespective of the difficulties. We know what it takes to sail through,” the coach stated.



He added, “We know how the terrain goes because we have a way of playing our league which is a top-secret.”



Watch video below







