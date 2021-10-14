'We will fight until we die' – Hugo Broos on World Cup qualification battle with Ghana

South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos has said that his team will fight till the end in order to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup over the Black Stars.

Both South Africa and Ghana recorded a double victory in the qualifiers to keep qualification hopes alive.



The Bafana Bafana sit top of Group G with 10 points with the Black Stars accumulating 9 points after 4 matches.



A victory for Bafana at home to Zimbabwe, who have had a disappointing campaign, and a win for Ghana in Ethiopia will keep the status quo heading into the final group match in the West African country next month.

Ahead of the penultimate matches, Hugo Broos has promised that his side will fight Ghana tooth and nail for the top spot in Group G.



“If the situation is what it is now, and we go to Ghana one point ahead, Ghana will have to win the game, they will have no other solution,” said Broos, after a Getaneh Kebede own goal had secured his team a tense three points on Tuesday.



“So maybe we can do something there. With the match against Sudan in mind from some months ago, that can never happen anymore. We will fight until we die, then we will see. But first, we have Zimbabwe, let’s think about that (first).”