0
Menu
Sports

We will help Etouga win the goal king – Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu

Franck Mbella Etouga Frank Mbella

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu Ishmael has declared support for his teammate Frank Mbella Etouga to win the Ghana Premier League goal king award.

With two games to end the season, Etouga leads the race with 21 goals, one more than Yaw who plies his trade for Ashantigold.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, the Black Stars defender insisted he and his teammates will do everything possible to help Mbella win the top scorer prize at the end of the season.

“Yes, we will help Mbella Etouga to win [the Ghana Premier League goal king,”

“Our goalkeeper [Danlad Ibrahim] will also win the best goalkeeper at the end of the season.

“If God permits [we will win every award this season in Ghana Premier League], he added

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will be crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign on Sunday.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Related Articles: