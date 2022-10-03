We will impress at 2022 World Cup – Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has promised that the Black Stars will come good at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have failed to impress after suffering a 3-0 loss to Brazil and managing a 1-0 win to Nicaragua in their recent friendly matches.



Despite, the team’s recent form which has not been inspiring, Didi Dramani insists the Black Stars will be in good shape before their first match against Portugal at the tournament which begins in November.



"We will impress because I believe we have the quality and learning curve to show but in a modest and humble manner," he said in an interview with Graphic.



"There is nothing much to do but to continue with the process and get the players and staff to integrate even more to adapt to the process shortly before the first group game against Portugal, and this will be eminent in the game against Switzerland," the former FC Nordsjaelland coach said.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H and would face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoffs.



This would be Ghana’s 4th appearance at the World Cup. The country has made it past the group stages on two occasions.



JNA/DO