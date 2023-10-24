We will improve on win against Swansea to beat Sunderland on Tuesday – Fatawu Issahaku assures Leicester fans

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is upbeat ahead of Leicester City’s clash against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Foxes will take on Sunderland tomorrow in an encounter in the ongoing English Championship campaign.



Speaking ahead of the game, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku promised Leicester City fans that the players are ready to improve on their performance in the win over Swansea City over the weekend.



He stressed that players are ready and will give their all to secure a win tomorrow.

“I’m just assuring the fans that we are going to do more than we did today on Tuesday. We are always ready and we are going for the win. With the squad we have I think there is no doubt. I’m always proud of the team and every time we are ready for the game,” Abdul Fatawu Issahaku said.



The Ghana forward netted his debut goal for Leicester City during the Swansea City game.



He has improved his game since becoming a Fox and is optimistic about a good game against Sunderland.