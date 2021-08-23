We will introduce Memorial Lectures in memory of Jones Abu Alhassan – Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has disclosed that a Memorial Lecture will be introduced to protect the memory of the late Jones Abu Alhassan.

The country’s football leader made this known while speaking at the final funeral rites of the veteran football administrator on Sunday.



“…And we would introduce the Jones Abu Alhassan Memorial Lectures to protect all that he lived for,” Kurt Okraku said.



The Ghana FA President added, “He lived for the protection of the sport, he lived for governance, he lived for respect to the statutes of the constitution of our sport. This is what the Jones Abu Alhassan Memorial Lectures will stand for.”

Jones Abu Alhassan died at age 70 earlier this month after accompanying Hasaacas Ladies to Abidjan to compete in the maiden edition of the qualifiers for the Women’s CAF Champions League.



The entire football fraternity is mourning his demise with many describing his death as a sad loss.