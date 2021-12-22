'We will make Ghana proud' - Black Stars Coach assures Ghanaians

Black Stars Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac

Source: GNA

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars Head Coach, has assured Ghanaians that the team will make the nation proud at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon, next month.

Coach Rajevac addressing the media on Tuesday said the invited were capable of delivering at the competition, adding that they would make the nation happy.



“I wouldn’t pick those players if I didn’t have full faith in them, as I already said, we would do everything in our power to win every time we step on the field.



“Many have also won the same thing, so we are here to do our best, to try to deliver and make everybody happy,” he noted.



The Coach stated that promising Ghanaians that the team would win the AFCON would be unprofessional, but noted that they would put in their best and deliver the trophy for Ghana.

“It would be unprofessional to promise something like that like many people want all the time, but we are positive and optimistic. This is our goal, we would try to win this competition, we promise we would win this competition, no team is more serious than us.”



“You cannot even promise before one match. But we are going to do our best every time so we strongly believe we can. We have faith, we believe that we can deliver so we would do our best to make it happen.”



The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Dubai this Thursday to prepare for the 2021 AFCON tournament.



The Black Stars would take on Morocco in their open Group C game on January 10.