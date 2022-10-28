0
Menu
Sports

We will need to be disciplined to frustrate, beat Hearts of Oak this weekend – Gold Stars coach

Michael Osei.jpeg Michael Osei

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Coach Michael Osei is confident that the team can upset Hearst of Oak in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

According to the former Asante Kotoko gaffer, his team did not go on break since the league was suspended.

Although he insists his team is ready for the upcoming clash against the Phobians, Coach Michael Osei adds that Bibiani Gold Stars must be technically disciplined on the matchday to be able to get points off the opponent.

“We were already prepared, we were training, we didn’t go for break during the suspension [of the league]. Whether it’s early or it’s not early, we need to go for the game,” Coach Michael Osei told Radio Gold Talk Sport in an interview.

The Gold Stars coach added, “We have to prepare very well, psychologically, physically and mentally because it’s a game that we have to be tactically discipline so that we can frustrate them and get the points and come back to Bibiani.”

The match between Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Saturday, October 29, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account