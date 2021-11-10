'We will not disappoint you this season' - Nurudeen Ahmed tells King Faisal fans

Nurudeen Amadu, King Faisal FC Head Coach

• Nurudeen Adamu targets respectable position with King Faisal

• King Faisal holds 100 per cent record after two games in the GPL



• King Faisal lock horns with Ashanti Gold in GPLWK3



King Faisal FC Head Coach, Nurudeen Ahmed, has assured the club's supporters that the team will not disappoint this time.



Faisal escaped relegation at the tail end of last season after a poor campaign of 13 defeats, 11 draws, and just 10 wins.



The team, have had a good start this season with two wins in two games, including ending Aduana Stars' 46 games home invisibility.



“They should support the team because we will not disappoint them this season. By all means, defeat will come, but they should still support the team so that we will finish in a better position at the end of the season," Nurudeen said in an interview with Kessben TV.

“This year we want to move forward. Last year we struggled and at a point, we were close to relegation. This time we are praying and working hard so that will get a better position to finish…respectable position is our target,” he added.



The Inshalla Allah lads host Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday, which the manager anticipates a tough game.



"Yeah, it will be a difficult game because Ashgold is one of the big gangs in Ghana football. So, we will give them that respect. That notwithstanding, we will attack it will the seriousness it deserves. If we want to win, it will depend on our preparations," he said.



King Faisal are tired with city rival Asante Kotoko SC at the top of the table with 6 points each. Whereas, regional rivals Ashanti Gold are fifth with four points.



