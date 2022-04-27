0
Menu
Sports

We will not honour the return game against Army FC – Chase FC

FCPB Ghana Premier League Logo A supporter of Dreams FC was attacked by Fans of Army FC

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Chase FC head coach, Slomany Eben says his team will not honor the return fixture against Army FC in the Division Two League.

Fans of Army FC allegedly brutalized a supporter of Chase FC when the two teams played on Sunday at a venue in Tema.

Army FC emerged winners of the game with a 3-1 scoreline against Chase FC.

Chase FC coach Eben speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM alleged that supporters of Army FC who were military officers intimidated his team on their own grounds.

According to him, looking at the hostile attitude of the military officers he is uncertain if their security will be guaranteed in the second leg.

“We are not going to play away against Army FC. Looking at what they did even in their away game, we will not risk going to their home grounds. They should take the three points and three goals. We want to protect our players”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.

“We will not wait for somebody to be killed before we take certain measures”, he added.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal