0
Menu
Sports

We will not limit ourselves to a small group of players - Kurt Okraku on scouting Europe-born players

Tari Kurt Okraku with the father of Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has revealed that his outfit will continue their scouting of Europe-born Ghanaian players after the capture of Inaki Williams. 

The Ghana Football Association announced the nationality switches of Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV) and Patric Pfeiffer (SV Damstadt 98) on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be confirmed later this year by the Association.

"The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars,’’ President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

"We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level‘

"This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team.

"Coach Otto Addo and his Technical team will continue to monitor and asses them for future assignments including the September games and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: