We will show Ghana who ‘is the king’ – Nigeria’s Ahmed Musah

Ahmed Musah 45346.jpeg Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musah

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana vs Nigeria head-to-head: Black Stars have most wins

Ghana-Nigeria second leg to be played at Abiola stadium

Ghana draw Nigeria in World Cup playoffs

The skipper of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musah, has said that the impending World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria will settle the long-standing debate about who is the superior of the two countries.

The West African countries share many things in common and therefore have a never-ending debate about who is the best with regards to food, accent, movies, music, politics amongst others.

Speaking to NFF TV ahead of the match, Musah said the upcoming playoff game between the two rivals will put what seems like an eternal debate to bed.

“Nigeria and Ghana is about politics, Jollof, about music, acting, fashion everything, and thank God football has brought us together to show who is the King,” Musa said.

The first meeting between Ghana and Nigeria was in 1950 when the Black Star beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in a friendly. Since then, there has been a total of 56 meeting with Ghana winning 25 of those while Nigeria have recorded 12 wins. 19 ended in a draw.

This time, a two-legged encounter between the two countries will settle the debate on which one deserves to be at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25 while the return leg will come off at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

