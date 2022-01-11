We will soon use ‘Guinea coup leader’s' approach - Presidential staffer ‘warns’ Black Stars

Black Stars

Ghana lose to Morocco in AFCON Group C encounter

Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has warned that the government will be forced to adopt the approach of Guinean coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya if the Black Stars’ elusive search for the AFCON continues.



Nii Teiko believes in a few years to come, the Black Stars will be told to “Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you" ahead of the tournament.



The NPP activist shared his frustration on his Facebook wall after Ghana lost their first group game to Morocco in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have not won the competition for 40 years now, which Tagoe has said the 'Doumbouya' approach will be used soon to end the huge amount spent on the team in the past years.



"A day will come in this country that we will be left with no other choice than to go the Doumbouya way. We’ve invested too much money and resources into the Ghana Black Stars at the expense of all the other sporting activities for over three decades." he wrote.



Doumbouya, who is the interim president of Guinea, in his farewell speech to the Guinea national team before they departed for the AFCON challenged the team to win the continental showpiece or will have to reimburse the money that the country has invested in them.



“Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the President said as reported by Avenirguinee.net



Guinea started their AFCON campaign with a 1-0 win against Malawi in Group B.