We will turn the coin around - Hearts midfielder Ansah-Botchway

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Fredrick Ansah-Botchway

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Fredrick Ansah-Botchway has pleaded with fans of the club to forgive the players for their shameful performance in Africa.

The ex-Liberty player also promised the team will bounced back to it's best despite the disappointing start to the season.



Hearts of Oak sit bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with three outstanding matches to play, and were embarrassingly booted of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura.

“Umm thanks and we are pleading with the Phobia family to forgive us for we know we flopped and admit, we feel the pain more but that’s not the end. Soon we will turn the coin and smile together again as one family. We Never Say Die,” he tweeted.



