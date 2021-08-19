We will win AFCON 2021 for Ghanaians - Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey says the Black Stars' target is to win the ultimate at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The four-time African champions have not won the Nations Cup in nearly four decades and pressure is on the team to end the drought.



Ghana were drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C of the Nations Cup.



The Amiens midfielder is positive of Ghana's chances in the group and claims the team will do all they can to win AFCON 2021.

“I’m very optimistic Ghana can qualify from Group C because of the quality of the Black Stars. I know Morocco can be our major obstacle but we can triumph over them. Recently, we played a friendly game with Morocco so we know their style of play. So I believe we can beat Morocco and qualify from the group stages as well,” Emmanuel Lomotey told Onua Sports.



“I was monitoring the AFCON 2021 draw with Nicolas Opoku and I told him the group Ghana find itself in is a good one and we must qualify. We shouldn’t underestimate any opponent in Ghana’s group.



“Our target is to win the next AFCON. We know Ghanaians are expecting us to bring the trophy home and we will do our possible best to secure that."