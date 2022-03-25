We will win on a good day – Agyemang Badu on Nigeria clash

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes the Black Stars can defeat Nigeria in the World Cup play-off on a back of a good day.

Ghana and Nigeria will revive their rivalry tonight at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The Black Stars plays the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



Speaking ahead of the first leg, Badu who has identified the midfield as Ghana’s strength believes the Black Stars can win on a back of good day.

” It’s a big game. Our strength is in midfield. Partey is great, Kudus too and then Joseph Paintsil is fast. If Kofi Kyereh has a good day as well, we will win.“



The reverse fixture will be played at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.