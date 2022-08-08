0
Menu
Sports

We will win the Premier League - Nana Aba Anamoah after Man United's defeat to Brighton

Nana Aba Anamoah Breast9 Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah is not bothered about Manchester United's opening day defeat in the English Premier League as she affirms her faith in the club to win the league.

Eric Ten Haag didn't have the perfect start to life at Old Trafford as his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton their first ever win at Old Trafford as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Graham Potter's team.

Reacting to the defeat, the staunch Manchester United supported called for calm as she stated that they will end the season with the English Premier League trophy.

"It’s just the first game. We will win the league," Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted after the game.

Manchester United will travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022, for their second game of the season against Brentford.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Related Articles: