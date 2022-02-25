We will win this season's league- Hearts of Oak Communications Director

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak Communication Director, Kwame Opare Addo is highly motivated that the club can still defend this season’s league title despite trailing league leaders Asante Kotoko by 12 points after the first round of the season.

Opare Addo in an interview on Inside The Premier League show on eTV Ghana with Herbert Boakye Yiadom praised Samuel Boadu’s charges for reigniting the quality in the team during Sunday’s super clash against Asante Kotoko.



He stated that the results did not reflect the true nature of their performance however the one point earned was still crucial to their campaign.



“We came in with good focus to make sure we grab all maximum three points but didn’t happen, We didn’t lose as well because we played a very good game. This is not only my personal opinion but what everyone witnessed during the game. One point is better than losing everything though we are not happy with that,” he said.



“The one point will help us build up to what we want to achieve at the end of the season. We will win this league. We will come back because we have done it before and we will repeat it,” he added.

Hearts of Oak having had a slow start to the season, exiting both CAF Champions League qualification and the Confederations Cup sit seventh on the league table with 25 points, drawn seven times, lost four, and won only six games.



With the club gradually taking shape, the Phobias signed legendary Ghanaian and AC Milan midfielder, Sulley Muntari to complement the squad.



Accra Hearts of Oak will come up crunch this weekend against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium as they aim for the three maximum points.



