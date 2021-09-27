We will win trophies if the players believe in me - Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac

New Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has said he will achieve great things with the Black Stars if only the players will believe in him.

The Serbian was officially unveiled as the new Black Stars coach, replacing CK Akonnor was sacked last week.



Milovan signed a one-year renewable contract has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] and also steer the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking at his unveiling on Friday, Milovan called on his players to believe in him and they will trophies.



"If the [Ghana] players believe in me the way I believe in them, we will achieve great things," he said.

Milovan will be assisted by Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu.



His immediate task is a doubleheader against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.



Milovan is expected to name his squad for the clash next week.



Rajevac previously coached the Black Stars in 2008 and finished as runner-up at the Cup of Nations in 2010, also narrowly missing out on a semi-final place in the 2010 World Cup to Uruguay.