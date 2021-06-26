We won't allow you to perform at Super Clash - A Plus tells Kuami Eugene

The move by Accra Hearts of Oak fans to stop highlife musician, Kuami Eugene from performing at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians host Asante Kotoko on Sunday seems to be getting the approval of some big personalities in the club.

Kuami Eugene who is a brand ambassador for a sponsor of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been scheduled to thrill fans at the Stadium on Sunday when the two clubs meet but this arrangement has received huge resistance from supporters of the hosting team due to his affiliation with the Porcupines.



The RockStar on several occasions including his interview with GhanaWeb in 2020 professed his love for Asante Kotoko and hinted that he won't hesitate to compose a song for them at no cost.



On the basis of this, the fans of Hearts of Oak have stated that they won't allow any Kotoko fan to perform at the stadium when they are the home team and the move had been backed by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.



Social Commentator Kwame A Plus who is also a Phobian has added his voice to the conversation as he has thrown his support behind the calls to stop



Kuami Eugene from performing on Sunday, June 27, 2021, for the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.

He took to his Facebook account to tell Kuami Eugene to go and perform for Asokwa Red Devils(Asante Kotoko) in their team bus or in Kumasi.



"#heartvskotoko: Dear Kwami Eugene,you know I love you. You are my rockstar!! If you perform in India ???????? I will come and watch you. But please, this Sunday diɛ, lie lie!!! We will not allow you, a strong Kotoko suppoter, to perform at our game. Never!!! We are playing home. We shall decide who performs. We beg waaa!!!



"Please you can perform for the Asokwa Red Devils on their team bus. When you get to Amasaman just get off the bus and go home. (???????????????????? we dey hunahuna them," he added.







