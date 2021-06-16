We won’t have contract issues again – Asante Kotoko PRO assures

Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has assured their fans that the club will not have issues regarding contracts of players and others at the club going forward.

The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management has had numerous contractual issues with players and other staff members of the club after assuming office.



The club in recent times has been hit with several judgment debts over wrong termination of contracts.



In an interview with Hot FM, the Communication director who doubles as the Special Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer said the club has moved on and there would not be any issues with regards to contracts in subsequent years.



“We are the current Asante Kotoko management can boldly say that there will be no issues with contracts again as we move forward."

"We have a strong relationship with the past management, there are no issues," he added.



"The management and board of directors are on very good terms and that's why they release monies to us anytime we need them, if NYA is disrespectful to the board like people are saying, then how are we running the club because no administration can do without a boards support?" he quizzed.



