We won’t involve CAF President – Danny Jordaan on SAFA’s protest against Ghana

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

Danny Jordaan said they won’t involve CAF President in their feud with Ghana

He said SAFA can fight their own battles



SAFA has dragged GFA to FIFA over match-fixing allegations



President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan, has disclosed that they won’t involve CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, in their tussle with the Ghana Football Association.



South African Football Association has dragged the Ghana Football Association to FIFA over claims that the Black Stars’ 1-0 win over the Bafana Bafana was fixed.

The association wants FIFA to order for a replay with a claim that referee Moguetta Ndiaye was at the centre of the match-fixing after awarding a penalty to Ghana when Daniel Amartey was fouled in the box.



Danny Jordan insists that SAFA can fight their battles without running to CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, who is a South African to come to their aid.



“If the president was not from South Africa and was from another country, there would have never been a call to ask if we can’t go to the CAF president. We are not going to go to the CAF president, he must not get involved. We are a member of CAF; we are a member of FIFA and we can fight our battles,” he said at a press conference.