‘We won the game fairly’ - King Faisal’s Atta Kusi reacts to win against Hearts of Oak

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal defender Atta Kusi has refuted claims that they played a match of convenience against Hearts of Oak in match week 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Insha Allah boys’ secured an important win against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Richard Akrofi scored the only goal of the game late injury time to help King Faisal’s chances of surviving relegation.



Speaking in an interview, the 29-year-old said they won the game fair and square against Hearts of Oak.



“It was a must-win game, and against Hearts of Oak, it was always going to be tough”, he told Happy FM.



“We didn’t play a match of convenience as being speculated. We created chances, and they did as well. Look at the time the goal came in the 84th minute. By God’s Grace, we have 39 points and moved to the 13th position. We are in a comfortable position now”.

King Faisal has two more games to end the season against Real Tamale United and Legon Cities.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak play Eleven Wonders in mid-week in an outstanding fixture. Hearts of Oak will be hoping to cement a place in the top four whilst Eleven Wonders are battling to avoid relegation.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







