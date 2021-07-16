We would have won the league title after Hearts’ defeat - Kotoko CEO claims

CEO of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko boss Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that he questioned the mentality of the people in and around Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the club’s defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game leveled on points with the Accra-based club after 30 games played and were looking confident of unsettling their counterparts in Accra.



However, they were undone by a well-taken strike by former Kotoko trialist, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, to give Hearts all three points and extend their lead at the top of the league table.



The results left fans and some players of Kotoko in disarray for the last three games, a mood the Kotoko CEO feels was uncalled for.



“After we lost the Hearts game, people from all aspects gave up including the playing body,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said in an interview with Happy Sports Ohene Brenya Bampoe.

“That saddened me and I really don’t understand why it was so because we didn’t lose the league title just because we lost Hearts game.”



The club’s CEO admitted that he felt the club could have still gone on to fight for the league if the players as well as the whole body has maintained their focus after the game at the Accra sports stadium.



Kotoko will now play Elmina Sharks in their last league game, with a second-place finish the only high for the club.