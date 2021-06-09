Websites don start to work again afta major crash

Cloud computing provider Fastly, tok say na dem get di wahala

One major outage on top internet don affect plenti high profile websites dem wey include di UK goment website, HBO Max, Vimeo and BBC among odas.

Cloud computing provider Fastly, tok say na dem get di wahala.



Di company wey dey support plenti website em, say wahala bin dey with dia global content delivery network (CDN) and dem don dey fix am.



For statement em say, na one service configuration bin cause kasala for dia worldwide POP wey be Points of presence. Currently dem say dem don stop di configuration.



Di wahala bin start for 11 am for morning and bin last reach one hour.



E affect sotes like CNN, Amazon and Reddit.

Amd make emojis for Twitter to no dey work.



Fastly dey run wetin dem dey call "edge cloud" wey suppose to make websites dey load sharparly and help dem wen traffic enta dia page dey rise wella.



Oda sites wey bin de affected include





PayPal

Shopify

Twitch

Financial Times

The Guardian

The New York Times