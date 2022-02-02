Welcome to the greatest club - Stephen Appiah tells Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah

Hearts of Oak officially unveil Sulley Muntari

Muntari returns to GPL after 21 years



Former Inter Milan star signs 1-year deal with Hearts of Oak



Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, has welcomed his former teammate Sulley Muntari to Accra Hearts of Oak.



Stephen Appiah, who played for the Phobians in his early days, took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to welcome his former teammate.



The former Juventus player revealed that Muntari’s name would be inked history as one of the great players to wear the Hearts of Oak jersey.



Sulley Muntari joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a 1-year contract which will see him at the club for the rest of the season.

The former AC Milan player returns to the domestic league after 21 years since he left Liberty Professionals.



Stephen Appiah tweeted, “If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement... Is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious Jersey... Welcome to the greatest club, my bro... Phoooooobia.”



Muntari was unveiled on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, by the Phobians.



At age 37, the Champions League winner is expected to make his Ghana Premier League debut on Sunday in the game against Great Olympics.



