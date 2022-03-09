Werder Bremen eyeing red-hot Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Werder Bremen are eyeing a move for Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh from promotion rival FC St. Pauli.

According to information from ’90min.de’, they will make a move for him if St. Pauli does not qualify to the German Bundesliga 1.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been in the SVW’s sights for a long time. If Werder qualifies to the elite division next season and St. Pauli do not, the topic could become hot and a move could be made.

Kyereh is only under contract at Millerntor until the summer of 2023 and is the undisputed regular player for the Kiezkicker.



In 25 competitive games this season, the attacking midfielder has netted ten goals and eleven assists for St. Pauli.