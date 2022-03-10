Werder Bremen keeping tabs on in-form Ghana attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

German Bundesliga 2 outfit, Werder Bremen are considering a move to sign Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The club currently sits top of the standings of the German Bundesliga 2. Optimistic of securing promotion to play in the top-flight league next season, the club is now on the market looking at players that would bolster its squad.



Footballghana sources have learned that one of the players on the priority list of Werder Bremen is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



The forward also plays for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2 where he has established himself as a star in the division.



Werder Bremen are keeping taps on the Black Stars asset and are confident of securing his signature in the event that they seal promotion to the German Bundesliga.



This season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has made 21 appearances for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.

He has scored 9 goals and provided assists for nine as well.



His FC St. Pauli side are joint league leaders and also pushing to secure promotion at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.







