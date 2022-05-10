West Ham show interest in signing Eddie Nketiah - Report

0
Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, West Ham United, reportedly showed interest in signing English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah in the summer transfer window.

Nketiah will run out of contract at Arsenal after the 2021/2022 EPL season.

Report filed by ghanasoccernet.com suggests that West Ham have pencilled down Nketiah's name as the striker, though he is yet to extend his stay with the Gunners.

Nketiah has been on form in recent games, scoring four goals in four games for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old hit brace at the Stamford Bridge in Arsenal's 4-2 win over their London rivals, Chelsea, and also grabbed another brace in a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

For Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, the club does not want to force Eddi Nketiah to pen a new deal but enjoy his moment.

"Eddie is doing what he’s done all season, he’s been very consistent, with his performances and how little he is giving things away! Let him be, let him enjoy the moment because he completely deserves it and things will happen naturally," he said after the victory over Leeds United.

The England U21 star is set for a nationality switch as reports indicate he is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

