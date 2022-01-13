Western regional Minister endorses American football

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah believes the introduction of American football in the region would be of great benefit to the youth and country as a whole.

He made the statement during a visit by the Director of Development at the Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF), Mr. Mohammed Osman on Monday.



The visit was aimed at officially introducing the sport to the minister as well as exploring possible innovations to expand the game in the region.



According to the Minister, the game has a lot of economical benefits when properly introduced.



He said American football is an exceptional sport that improves the well-being and health of athletes and is capable of creating opportunities for Ghanaians.



“The game is welcomed to the region; it is my interest that the game will attract more investors to the region. I believe there is a great investor-driven factor being brought to the region,” he said.



However, he urged the GAFF, to outline plans to expand the game to other regions as well.

“The American football is a great game; I would encourage you to put out measures and ideas that will help expand it to other regions for Ghanaians to benefit,” he stated.



Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah also hoped some lands would be made available for the development of a facility for the sport.



The Director of Development for GAFF, Mr. Mohammed Osman expressed his gratitude to the minister for the support.



He said the federation was open to all local and foreign investors across the globe, adding that the promotion and development of the discipline require financial support.



“We call on all companies, corporate entities, sports enthusiasts to come on board to support our activities aims at developing the game across the regions,” he stressed.