Wetin kill Ada Jesus no be spiritual, na health challenge - Care giver

Late comedian Mmesoma Mercy Obi AKA Ada Jesus

Late comedian Mmesoma Mercy Obi AKA Ada Jesus care giver don clear say Ada Jesus mata no be spiritual mata but na case of long time medical care failure.

Harrison Gwamnishu inside statement for im Facebook page say at di point dem pick di comedian, her health don deteriorate as she no fit tok.



"Ada suffer, beg for forgiveness, dem condemn and humiliate her". But e and im team step in wen dey see say all she nned na medical care. He add.



He say dem no fit share her medical history for di past two years.



Oga Harrison also clear pipo wey dey blame am say why im no raise fund for her for social media and also dey blame her say why im no come social media beg pipo for money to help her health challenge.



He say Ada Jesus dey treated for di best Kidney hospital for Abuja, Nigeria capital before her death.

E add join sa money no be di problem as one oga Engr Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah dey ready to drop 10 million naira to make sure say she get correct health care.



Oga Harrison explain say dem dey in touch wit Fortis hospital for Mumbai and she dey on dialysis two times weely and dey wait make she stabilize before dem fly her for transplant.



He end di statement wit "No man can take di place of God."



