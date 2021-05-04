Wetin you need to know about di national small arms center wey Buhari form wey to control small arms sake of insecurity

Buhari govment don dey suffer rising levels of insecurity in parts of di country

Di continuous attacks wey dey happun across Nigeria and border kontris don make President Muhammadu Buhari approve di establishment of di National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

For inside statement wey im release for im official Twitter handle, President Muhammadu tok say di centre go dey under di Office of di National Security Adviser.





President @MBuhari has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) to be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.#Thread — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 3, 2021

E add say add say di decision na sake of say dem dey restructure Nigeria security architecture and di aim na to address di security threats wey Nigeria dey experience and strengthen regional mechanism for di control of small arms."Di NCCSALW go replace di Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) wey no dey function again and im go serve as di institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of SALW for Nigeria."As one of di ways to tackle (security) threat, di new Centre go fulfil di requirements of di ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as di UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate di illicit trade for small arms and weapons."Di Centre go maintain international cooperation and also operate zonal offices for di six geopolitical zones for Nigeria for quick response and effective movement of resources.

Who go dey run tins for di NCCSALW?



President Buhari don appoint Major General A.M Dikko (rtd) as di first National Coordinator of di centre.



E don do serve for plenti capacities for Nigeria and outside di kontri.



Im be Course Director for di Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and Chief Instructor of di Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre.



Wetin be Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)?



According to di United Nations Small Arms include revolver and pistols, rifle and carbine, assault rifle, submachine gun and light machine gun.

Light weapons come be heavy machine guns, hand-held under-barrel, mounted grenade launcher, portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft gun, recoilless rifle, portable launcher of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems, and mortars of calibers of less dan 100mm.



For November 2020, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi tok say 350 million of di 500 million illegal arms for West Africa, dey Nigeria.



Senator Abdullahi tok dis one wen im dey comment on di report of di National Consultation on Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM) wey di United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC) and di Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) organise.



According to security experts, dis kain plenti weapons for di kontri don increase tins like kidnapping and insurgency.



