What Abedi Pele said about his deceased best friend Abu Imoro

Abedi Pele and Abu Imoro were both tipped to reach the pinnacle of football due to their exceptional talents.



They played together at the colts' level and were nicknamed the "football twins."



They were both excellent, but some believe Imoro was better. They were a delight to watch in the 1980s.

Their adventure began at Great Farcos, a colt's club in New Town, an Accra suburb.



Abedi, who lived nowhere near the area, sometimes spent the night at the new town-born Imoro's house when he missed the train after training.



In a one-on-one interview with GTV Sports+, Abedi Pele detailed how their friendship grew.



"From Farcos. He is a boy from New Town. Most of the time, after training, it would be very late for me to go home. So I would stay with him, and the friendship grew," he said.



Their friendship grew even stronger because, in addition to Farcos, they both schooled at Green Hill International School. Together, they won three consecutive inter-school tournaments.

Imoro's physique, poise, and skill set resembled that of former France great Amadou Jean Tigana, earning him the nickname Abu Imoro' Tigana.



They joined Real Tamale United and played together until Imoro left to join Great Olympics.



Following Tigana's departure, they drifted apart, with Abedi reaching his full potential and establishing himself as an Africa Football Icon.



Unfortunately for Imoro, drugs prevented him from living off his talent.



"I entered into drugs, and the drug is not good for me, so I want to stop. I want to go to rehabilitation," he softly pleaded in an interview with TV3 in 2021.

Some unnamed people funded his rehabilitation a few months after the interview.



Imoro appeared to be doing well after rehab, but he did not last long and died on Thursday.



