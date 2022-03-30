What Akufo-Addo told Otto Addo after Black Stars qualified for Qatar 2022

President Akufo-Addo on phone with Otto Addo

Black Stars qualify for Qatar 2022

Otto Addo hailed for Black Stars success



Nigerian fans invade pitch after missing out on World Cup qualification



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was full of joy as the Black Stars delivered an icing on the cake for his birthday on March 29 by securing one of five slots to represent Africa at the World Cup.



The team was held to a one-all draw at the Abuja stadium and with that result secured qualification per the away goal rule.



Moments after the game, a video shared by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, showed the president speaking on the phone with Black Stars coach Otto Addo and sending a congratulatory message to him and the team.



On a lighter note, President Akufo-Addo told Otto Addo that he will be kidnapped and not allowed to leave the shores of Ghana upon his return from Abuja.

He indicated that the Black Stars having qualified for the 2022 World Cup was the best possible birthday present he could get.



“Well done, well done. But when you come here, we are going to kidnap you. We are not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund.



“So be very careful when you are entering, you might not be able to leave Ghana again…Thank you. I appreciate it. It is the best possible birthday present I could have... is the news of your qualification for the World Cup. It is excellent.



“The whole country [is excited]. I don’t even know if people are going to sleep tonight. We are all so happy. Congratulations to you. Congratulations to all the boys…the captain Partey and all of them and I’m hoping that I will see you tomorrow when you come in,” Akufo-Addo told Otto Addo.



The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier match with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday March 25.



The second leg which was played on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw the Black Stars captain Thomas Partey, put the senior national team ahead.

The lead was short-lived as the Nigerians were handed a penalty in the 22nd minute, which was converted by Nigerian captain, William Troost Ekong.



The match ended in a one-all draw – a result that favored the Black Stars per the away goal rule.







