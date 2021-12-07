What Angel FM presenter said that triggered Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah(L), Angel FM logo (R)

King Faisal president, Alhaji Grsuah, has been in the news recently for verbally abusing Angel FM reporter known as Listowel.



Listowel got on the nerves of Alhaji Grusah with his reaction to Alhaji Geusah criticising ex-Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan over the Ghana versus South Africa penalty comment.



The Faisal bankroller tore Gyan apart after the latter labelled Ghana's penalty against South Africa as 'soft'.

“The penalty was a penalty. Because he wanted to control Ghanaian football and he didn’t have the chance. Look at how his buttocks have become bloated. Why should he be brought back to the Black Stars? For him to do what? FIFA is more sensible than Asamoah Gyan. If not for the Black Stars, who is Asamoah Gyan? Even ball boy doesn’t qualify to be in this current Black Stars,” Alhaji Grusah said in audio aired by Kumasi-based Pure FM.



The veteran football administrator’s comment was a topic for discussion on Angel FM's sports show on December 1, 2021, when Listowel had his say:



“I believe Alhaji Grusah wants to say Asamoah Gyan’s comment was wrong. The same way his was wrong. I don’t think Asamoah is that ordinary to be insulted like the way Grusah is doing. Body shaming him and all of that, I think it is not fair. Alhaji did not speak well. Alhaji, you are somebody who is seen as Godfather to all the footballers in the country. I think it is not right to disrespect Asamoah Gyan this way."



Grusah found Listowel's reaction offensive and thus called into the show to descend on the journalist.



“Before Asamoah Gyan became Asamoah Gyan, I had natured Opoku Afriyie, I had natured Micheal Asmah. Let’s even put that aside. I listened to everything he said. He said I’m a nobody but my popularity is bigger than his father’s. He said that and I have the tape. I heard it nobody told me…Asamoah Gyan made a mistake. I also made a mistake. But my son is older than him(Listowel). I’m a nobody but I have five children who have graduated both English and Arabic. Me, I’m called Alhaji Karim Grusah, he should mention his father’s name. Even 10 people don’t know him in Ghana." he said.

"If he wants to benefit from Asamoah Gyan I don’t want to have a portion." he added



Meanwhile, FIFA has thrown out South African FA's appeal on the penalty.







