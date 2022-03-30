What Black Stars players have been saying about qualification to 2022 World Cup

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup
Thomas Partey thanks Ghanaians for support
Nigerians cry over failure to qualify for World Cup
The qualification of the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup has brought immeasurable excitement to Ghanaians across the globe.
That the feat came at the expense of Ghana’s bitterest rivals, Nigeria even makes it sweeter for Ghanaians.
The celebration has been widespread as Ghanaians have resorted to traditional and new media platforms to display their excitement over Ghana’s return to the biggest football festival on the globe.
The victory came after Thomas Partey fired a long shot that strangely beat Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.
Nigeria managed to pull parity via a controversial penalty that came in the first half but the Black Stars held their nerve to see out a 1-1 draw.
The reaction to the victory has been massive and the key actors involved in the historic fourth qualification to the World Cup.
The players, shortly after the game took to social media to express their excitement over their impending participation at the World Cup.
They have also commended Ghanaians for their support in pushing the team to the height they attain on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Read their statements below
World Cup 2022 .. We are coming !! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YBWaD4uFJ4— Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) March 29, 2022
YESSSS!!!!!!!! I love u boys!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️???????????????????????????????????????? Ghana jollof!!!!!!!!! @Thomaspartey22 stay blessed brother!!!! ???????? QATAR 2022!!!!— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) March 29, 2022
Gratitude to the most high for how far He's brought us. We had the strong affirmation that we'll make the whole nation proud and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. We kept our promise and did just. pic.twitter.com/OCdS1ofv0f— Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) March 29, 2022
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#WorldCup2022— Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) March 29, 2022
HERE WE COME!!! pic.twitter.com/RlOX8a7ChK
