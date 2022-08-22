What Bukom Banku said about British boxer Anthony Joshua in 2019

Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku, in 2019 vowed to beat British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua.

Bukom Banku who has only suffered one defeat in boxing claimed that would beat Anthony Joshua like his son and school him in the ring should a bout be fixed for them.



According to the popular boxer, he is underrated by many because he is a Ghanaian boxer but would want to prove a point against Anthony Joshua if boxing promoters are ready to fix the fight.



“I will beat him rough. Anthony Joshua is my son he doesn’t know how to fight,” Bukom Banku said in an interview with UTV, 2019.



“You don’t see me as a big boxer because I’m in Ghana, so you don’t believe me. The person who beat Anthony Joshua can’t beat me,” he stated.



The 42-year-old stated emphatically that he is ever ready to fight Anthony Joshua who is 32 because he is one of the best boxers in Ghana after Azumah Nelson.

“Let America or Britain stage the fight I’m ready. In Ghana, after Azumah and Ike Quartey, you will call my name. I’m the boxing president,” he said.



Anthony Joshua suffered his 3rd professional defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch as he attempted to salvage his lost world titles.



JNA/KPE